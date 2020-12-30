Pelosi slams McConnell for blocking $2000 checks

McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks



The Senate was slated to consider the House’s measure passed Monday night increasing direct payments to individuals in the COVID relief package from $600 to $2,000, as well as hold an override vote on the national defense bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to approve increasing the direct payments by a unanimous vote.

Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:10 Published on January 1, 1970