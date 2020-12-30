Pelosi slams McConnell for blocking $2000 checks

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for blocking $2000 relief checks, which is an increase from $600 checks, after President Trump supported it and the U.S. House passed it.


