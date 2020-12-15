Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell

'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday it is his "hope" to pass an "omnibus" spending bill with a COVID relief package "attached to it" after months of delays in aid.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden [Video]

McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of the presidential race.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

US election: Top Republican Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden

 US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell breaks weeks of silence over the outcome of the election.
BBC News

Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for election win

 In a 10-minute speech, McConnell congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.
USATODAY.com

McConnell acknowledges Biden as president-elect for first time

 The Senate majority leader acknowledged Biden's victory after the Electoral College voted on Monday.
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

What's ahead for the EU on trade and finances? [Video]

What's ahead for the EU on trade and finances?

Euronews correspondent, Meabh McMahon, speaks to the EU commissioner for financial services, financial stability and Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness, to discuss Brexit, the COVID recovery plan and the banking union.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:11Published
Irish Government hopes to begin rollout of Covid vaccine before end of year [Video]

Irish Government hopes to begin rollout of Covid vaccine before end of year

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland may begin before the end of theyear, the Government has said. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the firstdoses of a vaccine could be given before the new year if the EuropeanMedicines Agency (EMA) approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Governmentpublished the national Covid-19 vaccination strategy at Government Buildingsin Dublin on Tuesday following Cabinet approval.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Pelosi calls meeting with congressional leaders to discuss COVID relief

 Pelosi is meeting with House and Senate leaders to discuss government funding and a relief bill on Tuesday afternoon.
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Biden stumping for Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia runoffs

 President-elect Joe Biden is back on the campaign trail in Atlanta to stump for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of Georgia's..
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden campaigns with Ossoff and Warnock in Georgia

 The president-elect is traveling to Georgia on Tuesday to campaign with the Democratic Senate candidates.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Congress stuck, McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


COVID-19 Aid in Balance as McConnell Pushes Smaller Deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Capitol Hill's most powerful Republican, proposed Tuesday to...
Newsmax - Published

McConnell pushes 'non-controversial' COVID relief

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is suggesting that lawmakers pass COVID relief legislation...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Congress stuck after McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal [Video]

Congress stuck after McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal

Congress stuck after McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:00Published
U.S. weekly jobless claims surge [Video]

U.S. weekly jobless claims surge

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week as mounting new COVID-19 infections caused more business restrictions, further evidence..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Democrats Shred McConnell For Stalling COVID-19 Relief [Video]

Democrats Shred McConnell For Stalling COVID-19 Relief

Senate Democrats are condemning Sen. Mitch McConnell for “sabotaging” COVID-19 stimulus negotiations.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:47Published