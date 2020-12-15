'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of the presidential race.
Euronews correspondent, Meabh McMahon, speaks to the EU commissioner for financial services, financial stability and Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness, to discuss Brexit, the COVID recovery plan and the banking union.
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:11Published
The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland may begin before the end of theyear, the Government has said. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the firstdoses of a vaccine could be given before the new year if the EuropeanMedicines Agency (EMA) approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Governmentpublished the national Covid-19 vaccination strategy at Government Buildingsin Dublin on Tuesday following Cabinet approval.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week as mounting new COVID-19 infections caused more business restrictions, further evidence..