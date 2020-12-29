Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:10s - Published
McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

The Senate was slated to consider the House’s measure passed Monday night increasing direct payments to individuals in the COVID relief package from $600 to $2,000, as well as hold an override vote on the national defense bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to approve increasing the direct payments by a unanimous vote.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

How the fight for $2,000 stimulus checks impacts Georgia's Senate runoffs

 The debate over raising stimulus checks to $2,000 could have a ripple effect in Georgia's Senate runoffs, which will decide which party controls the chamber. CBS..
CBS News

Argentina abortion: Senate to vote on legalisation

 The law, if passed, would allow abortions up to the 14th week of pregnancy in the highly Catholic nation.
BBC News

Section 230 has become a bargaining chip in ongoing stimulus talks

 Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

A series of unexpected negotiating maneuvers have put Section 230 — a critical liability shield for online..
The Verge
Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects [Video]

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday (Dec. 29) requested a unanimous consent vote to raise the amount of COVID relief given to each American from $600 to $2000, per President Trump's wishes. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to Schumer's request, thereby blocking the vote.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

AP Top Stories December 29 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday, December 29th: Sen. McConnell blocks push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks; Boeing 737 Max returns to service in US; Vice..
USATODAY.com

Fate of $2,000 stimulus checks in doubt as Senate leader McConnell blocks immediate action

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked immediate approval of increasing the one-time COVID relief stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600.
USATODAY.com

Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader

AOC’s Attempt To Unseat Schumer Would Fail [Video]

AOC’s Attempt To Unseat Schumer Would Fail

NY State Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs has a message for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez…. Don’t Primary Chuck Schumer in 2022. Jacobs said the ambitious congresswoman would “absolutely” lose a challenge if she went head-to-head against Schumer. There has been speculation for months that she want to unseat Schumer in 2022. Asked point blank earlier this year about challenging Schumer, AOC responded “I don’t know.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Will Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden friendship mean a calmer, more functional Washington?

 Sen. Mitch McConnell said he doesn't intend to bring the Biden administration "to its knees" like Chuck Schumer did when Donald Trump took over.
USATODAY.com

Lawmakers overcome key hurdle in coronavirus relief talks

 Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said negotiators were getting "very, very close."
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid toll in working age group at 11% now

 NEW DELHI: Older persons above 60 years continue to be at higher risk of deaths even though they now account for a reduced share of positive cases, analysis of..
IndiaTimes
Lakeland doctor treats patients with long-term side effects of COVID-19 [Video]

Lakeland doctor treats patients with long-term side effects of COVID-19

Even after surviving COVID-19, it’s a long and bumpy road to recovery for many patients.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:51Published
PGIMER sends 80 random samples to Pune to check for new virus strain [Video]

PGIMER sends 80 random samples to Pune to check for new virus strain

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Director Jagat Ram said that the institute has sent 80 random samples of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 since September to National Institute of Virology, Pune to ascertain if there is mutation in the virus. The PGIMER director informed that 20 samples each from the last four months have been sent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Careless use of therapies may lead to mutations, says ICMR

 The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warned against non-judicious use of therapies that have not been established for treating Covid-19 because it can..
IndiaTimes

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

Donald Trump lashes out after being voted down on defense bill

 President Donald Trump is lashing out at congressional Republicans after the House easily voted to override his veto of a defense policy bill.A total of 109..
New Zealand Herald

Stocks extend gains after Trump signs COVID-19 stimulus, House raises hopes for bigger checks to households

 The stock market extended Monday's gains that came after Trump signed COVID-19 relief. The House on Monday passed a measure to boost stimulus checks.
USATODAY.com

House votes to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, but will Senate follow?

 The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to increase the COVID-19 economic stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 each for eligible taxpayers. While..
CBS News

House votes to more than triple coronavirus relief stimulus checks

 House lawmakers voted to increase coronavirus relief stimulus checks and now the Senate will bring up the bill. Paula Reid reports from Florida.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

McConnell blocks quick vote on $2,000 stimulus checks, says Senate to bring Trump requests 'into focus'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate will address President...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


Trump Turns Up Heat After McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Checks: ‘Unless Republicans Have a Death Wish,’ They Must Approve ‘ASAP’

Trump Turns Up Heat After McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Checks: ‘Unless Republicans Have a Death Wish,’ They Must Approve ‘ASAP’ President Trump made clear that he was not happy with reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch...
Mediaite - Published

House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Watch McConnell block effort to quickly increase stimulus checks [Video]

Watch McConnell block effort to quickly increase stimulus checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked an effort to quickly pass a measure to increase direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000, though the legislation could be voted on at a later..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:13Published
Bernie Sanders Slams Mitch McConnell On Stimulus Checks [Video]

Bernie Sanders Slams Mitch McConnell On Stimulus Checks

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked a proposal from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for a Senate vote on a bill for direct payments of $2,000 for Americans.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published
House Passes Bill To Increase COVID-19 Stimulus Checks To $2,000; Bill Faces Uncertainty In Senate [Video]

House Passes Bill To Increase COVID-19 Stimulus Checks To $2,000; Bill Faces Uncertainty In Senate

House Passes Bill To Increase COVID-19 Stimulus Checks To $2,000; Bill Faces Uncertainty In Senate

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:26Published