McConnell: No 'path' to $2,000 checks in Senate

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:15s - Published
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that the Senate would not move quickly to consider a bill from the House of Representatives that would raise direct coronavirus relief payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.


'No Realistic Path' for Quick Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks, McConnell Says

 The Senate leader all but ended any chance of increasing direct payments, despite some Republican support for the effort.
GOP senator vows to challenge certification of Biden's victory

 Republican Senator Josh Hawley's objection will force the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept President-elect Biden's victory, putting Republicans in..
AP Top Stories December 30 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday December 30th: Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for $2K checks; Johnson signs post Brexit trade deal; Long lines in Florida to..
Doug Jones to miss NDAA vote after wife's positive COVID-19 test

 The votes comes as the Democrat's time in the Senate is coming to a close.
McConnell again blocks $2K stimulus checks, says standalone bill has 'no realistic path'

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell again blocked quick passage of a bill to raise COVID stimulus payments to $2,000.
McConnell dashes hopes for $2,000 coronavirus relief checks

 McConnell said the House-passed bill increasing direct payments from $600 to $2,000 "has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."
$2,000 checks have no 'path' in Senate: McConnell [Video]

$2,000 checks have no 'path' in Senate: McConnell

Pelosi slams McConnell for blocking $2000 checks [Video]

Pelosi slams McConnell for blocking $2000 checks

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for blocking $2000 relief checks, which is an increase from $600 checks, after President Trump supported it and the U.S. House passed it.

