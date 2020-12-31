McConnell: No 'path' to $2,000 checks in Senate

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that the Senate would not move quickly to consider a bill from the House of Representatives that would raise direct coronavirus relief payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.

Pelosi slams McConnell for blocking $2000 checks U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for blocking $2000 relief checks, which is an increase from $600 checks, after President Trump supported it and the U.S. House passed it.

McConnell said the House-passed bill increasing direct payments from $600 to $2,000 "has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."

The votes comes as the Democrat's time in the Senate is coming to a close.

The Senate leader all but ended any chance of increasing direct payments, despite some Republican support for the effort.

