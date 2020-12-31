McConnell: No 'path' to $2,000 checks in Senate

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that the Senate would not move quickly to consider a bill from the House of Representatives that would raise direct coronavirus relief payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for blocking $2000 relief checks, which is an increase from $600 checks, after President Trump supported it and the U.S. House passed it.
Any moment now those long-awaited stimulus payments could hit your bank account, or one might already be there. The U.S. Department of the Treasury says direct deposits started going out overnight and..
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a..