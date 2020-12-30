'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies at 82 | THR News

Actress Dawn Wells Dies From Complications Due To COVID-19



Complications from COVID-19 claimed the life of actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island." Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:46 Published 43 minutes ago

Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' Dead at 82 After COVID-19 Battle



Dawn Wells, , Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' , Dead at 82 After COVID-19 Battle. According to a spokesman, Wells died on Tuesday at an assisted-living facility in CA from complications related to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:51 Published 45 minutes ago