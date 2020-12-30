|
Actress Dawn Wells Dies From Complications Due To COVID-19
Complications from COVID-19 claimed the life of actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island."
Wells portrayed Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom about seven cruise ship castaways on a desert island.
BBC News - Published
Also reported by •NPR •Sydney Morning Herald
