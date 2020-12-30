Actress Dawn Wells Dies From Complications Due To COVID-19

Global  
 

Complications from COVID-19 claimed the life of actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island."


Gilligan's Island actress Dawn Wells dies of Covid complications

Wells portrayed Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom about seven cruise ship castaways on a desert island.
Dawn Wells, , Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' , Dead at 82 After COVID-19 Battle. According to a spokesman, Wells died on Tuesday at an assisted-living facility in CA from complications related to..

The actress best known for her role as Mary Ann in the '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island" has died at 82 of COVID-19 complications.

Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.

