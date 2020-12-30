|
Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann in 'Gilligan's Island,' has died of COVID-19 complications
The actress best known for her role as Mary Ann in the '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island" has died at 82 of COVID-19 complications.
