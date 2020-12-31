|
|
|
Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dead at 82 after COVID-19 battle
Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dead at 82 after COVID-19 battle
According to a spokesman, Wells died on Tuesday at an assisted-living facility in CA from complications related to COVID-19.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
CBS Evening News, December 30, 2020
California reports case of highly infectious COVID-19 strain; Connecticut family has heartwarming homecoming amid pandemic.
CBS News
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19
Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:44Published
|
Dawn Wells passed away
Actress Dawn Wells has passed away. She was best known for playing Mary Anne on Gilligan's Island.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:14Published
|
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies at 82 | THR News
Dawn Wells, the girl-next-door actress and former beauty queen who played the sweet Mary Ann Summers on the iconic CBS sitcom 'Gilligan's Island', died Wednesday morning. She was 82.
Credit: THR News Duration: 01:58Published
|