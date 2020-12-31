Global  
 

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:44s - Published
‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19

Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.


'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Who Played Mary Ann Dead at 82 from COVID

Dawn Wells, who became a megastar by playing the sexy Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island" has died. Her...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comJapan TodayDelawareonlineCBS NewsAceShowbizBBC News


Tina Louise, last surviving 'Gilligan's Island' star, reveals truth about Dawn Wells

The real-life Mary Ann Summers of “Gilligan’s Island,” Dawn Wells, was just as sunny and...
Upworthy - Published

Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of Covid-19 complications at 82

Dawn Wells, who played the loveable castaway Mary Ann Summers on "Gilligan's Island," died in Los...
Upworthy - Published


Dawn Wells passed away [Video]

Dawn Wells passed away

Actress Dawn Wells has passed away. She was best known for playing Mary Anne on Gilligan's Island.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:14Published
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies at 82 | THR News [Video]

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies at 82 | THR News

Dawn Wells, the girl-next-door actress and former beauty queen who played the sweet Mary Ann Summers on the iconic CBS sitcom 'Gilligan's Island', died Wednesday morning. She was 82.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:58Published
Actress Dawn Wells Dies From Complications Due To COVID-19 [Video]

Actress Dawn Wells Dies From Complications Due To COVID-19

Complications from COVID-19 claimed the life of actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island."

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:46Published