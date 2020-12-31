|
‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19
‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19
Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.
