Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' Dead at 82 After COVID-19 Battle

According to a spokesman, Wells died on Tuesday at an assisted-living facility in CA from complications related to COVID-19.

Wells is best known for playing Mary Ann on the popular 1960s sitcom, 'Gilligan's Island.'

[Mary Ann] was bright, fair-minded and reasonable, and I like to think that’s what I brought to her, Dawn Wells, via 'The Washington Post'.

While 'Gilligan's Island' only ran for three years from 1964 to 1967.

Reruns of the show cemented its place in the history of American pop culture.

After 'Gilligan's Island,' Wells worked mostly on stage in the theater.

She had no immediate survivors