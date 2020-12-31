Video Credit: WKTV - Published 10 minutes ago

In a calendar year like no other, we reflect on the key moments in local sports over the course of the past 12 months; the good, the bad, and the heartbreaking.

The year that sports stood still: A look back at 2020 from around the local sports scene

The chance to usher in a new and exciting era for local sports.

Who would have known 363 days ago the wild ride we'd be in for.

Let's take a look back at the year that was.

Ah 2020...it began with so much optimism and the promise of a historic summer in cooperstown... derek jeter baseball hof just days later - the first domino of what would be a long year fell devastating sports fans all over the world - including here at home.

.

None .

None kobe bryant death/uc reaction over the next month or so there were plenty of triumphs - local teams reaching the highest highs.

Clinton girls hockey/uc hockey conference title.

And then began the lowest of the lows.

Cancellations but as local high school - college and even professional teams saw their seasons destroyed by the virus...they represented the resiliency of our area by turni ng a negative into a positive.

Comets "puck the virus" but 2020 wasn't done spoiling plans for our year - it was just getting started.

Baseball hof cancelled a weekend five years in the making would have to wait for a sixth.

Businesses in the village would be affected - including the hall of fame.

But again in true central new york fashion - it bounced back.

Baseball hof reopens then came more waiting...more uncertainty...local colleges canceled their fall sports season...high schools awaited their fate.

And then...somehow - and albeit very different looking - we were able to find a wayo py.

High sool sportseturn as ma in