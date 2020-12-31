Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, December 31, 2020

Betting Big on '21 | Watch New Year's Eve in Las Vegas coverage

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas 00:13s 5 shares 100 views
Betting Big on '21 | Watch New Year's Eve in Las Vegas coverage
Betting Big on '21 | Watch New Year's Eve in Las Vegas coverage

We are betting big on 21!

Join us for special coverage on New Year's Eve starting at 11 p.m.

13 Action News will have crews on the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Plaza hotel-casino for their fireworks show.

STARTING AT 11 P-M.WE WILL HAVE CREWS LIVE ON THELAS VEGAS STRIP...AND AT THE PLAZA HOTEL CASINOIN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS...FOR FIREWORKS!LIKE KELSEY MENTIONED EARLIER--STATE OFFICALS ARE ASKIN

Related News coverage

How Nevada prepares for big crowds

How Nevada prepares for big crowds

KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas

Some staple new year's eve events are cancelled this year, but officials are still preparing for potential crowds tonight. This as..

You might like

More coverage