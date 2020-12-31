Census Bureau to miss year-end deadline

The Census Bureau says it will miss its year-end deadline for dividing congressional seats.
The pandemic delayed census counting this year and it will be the first time in more than 40 years numbers won't be submitted by Dec.
31.
The numbers are used to divvy up congressional seats.
