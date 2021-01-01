Five-generation family to receive coronavirus vaccine

The lincoln county, tennessee health department will start vaccinating people seventy-five and over tommorrow morning.

Waay-31's bridget divers spoke to five generations of one family on their plans to receive the vaccine.

I spoke with one family today about how many members of their multi-generational family will be receiving the vaccine tomorrow - including their one-hundred- year-old granny.

April smith "we have 5 living generations and that includes my great- grandmother who approximately four weeks ago turned 100 years old."

April smith is the fourth generation in her family.

And she will be receiving the covid-19 vaccine saturday.

Along with her great- grandmother -- inez daniel.

Inez daniel/ first generation "i feel alright.

I feel good about it because i think that's what we should do.

And anything to keep people from being sick."

Daniel celebrated her 100th birthday several weeks ago with family and friends.

Inez daniel/ first generation "all family and friends did come out to see and it was very very good."

Nancy kimbrough/ second generation "at her 100th birthday there were 75 people there, counting her.

And there's been no report of any covid."

Thats because everyone wore their masks -- to make sure granny did not get the virus.

Millicent smith/ third generation "i don't know what i'd do if something happened to my granny."

The family members that can't get the vaccine yet -- will get it the first chance they can.

Millicent smith/ third generation "i will get it.

I will be there.

I will be at the health department as soon as she makes my appointment."

Inez daniel is planning to go to the lincoln county health department with her family tomorrow afternoon to be administered her covid vaccine.

In lincoln county, bridget divers, waay-31 news.