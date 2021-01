'People might become impotent,' says SP MLC on taking COVID-19 vaccine

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on January 02 said that he won't get vaccinated because he does not trusts BJP's vaccine.

Mirzapur SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha when asked about the same, said that people might become impotent after taking COVID vaccine.

"COVID-19 vaccine might contain something, which can cause harm.

Tomorrow, people will say vaccine was given to kill or decrease population.

You can even become impotent, anything can happen," said MLC Ashutosh Sinha.