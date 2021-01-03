Tesla's stock price surged 740% in 2020

Business Insider reports that Tesla's stock price skyrocketed 740% in 2020.
The Wall Street is split on where the shares will move next.
JPMorgan sees the electric vehicle company plummeting 87% to $90 a share in 2021.
Meanwhile Goldman Sachs has a 12-month price target of $780 for Tesla.
Wedbush rates the stock "neutral," with a 12-month price target of $715, and a bull case price of $1000.
CFRA Research senior equity strategist has a "hold" rating on Tesla and a 12-month price target of $750.
RBC Capital Markets has a $339 price target for Tesla, more than a 50% drop from current levels.