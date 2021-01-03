Minority group leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine equity

Couple of weeks.

Minority community leaders want to make sure the distribution process in oregon --- is*equitable.

This -- as people of color have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us how elected leaders are addressing people's concerns about the covid-19 vaccine getting to those who need it the most.

"too often, the immigrant and refugee and the minority communities communities the civic engagement process and discussion," in the new year, elected and public health officials are making sure the covid-19 vaccine is distributed equally& especially among people of color.

Ron wyden: "communities without power or clout."

Recently, leaders of miniority adoovacy groups met to discuss this very issue.

Oregon health authority director patrick allen said they originally had an initiative to better reach under derserved communities.

Then, he said the pandemic hit.

"it's a reimaging of how we do almost everything."

Statistically, bipoc, black indiginous people of color have less access to health care and testing.

Many of those people are essential workers and have an increasing risk of covid-19 exposure.

Since the pandemic hit, adocacy groups from all over the state have worked with county health departments for months to create specific out reach in many languages.

They've received millions in cares act funding to be the trusted buffer between marginalized groups and the government to share information and testing.

Allen said more than three million people have to be for covid in order to go back to normal& and in order to bridge that gap, he says culturally specific outreach needs to continue in order to get everyone tested, especially people in minoirty groups.

In eugene, evita garza kezi 9 news.