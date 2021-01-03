Once More, With Feeling: Pelosi Re-Elected House Speaker

The first woman to have ever served as House Speaker in the US Congress is to continue her role for another term.

Business Insider reports Congress voted to re-elect Nancy Pelosi on Sunday to another term as speaker of the House of Representatives.

Meeting for its first session of the year, the 117th Congress re-elected Pelosi to the position, securing the majority of the total votes cast.

Business Insider reports Pelosi has been in the role since January 2019, when Democrats elected her after regaining majority control of the House.

Republican representatives generally voted for Kevin McCarthy, currently the House minority leader.