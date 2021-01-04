First dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine given to UK patient

The first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been administered in the UK in what has been described as a "pivotal moment" in the UK's fight against coronavirus by the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Dialysis patient Brian Pinker, 82, was the first person to be vaccinated with the new Covid-19 vaccine after being given the jab at Oxford University Hospital, NHS England said.

Sam Foster, Chief Nursing Officer at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, administered the vaccine to Mr Pinker.

Just over half a million doses of the newly approved vaccine will be available from Monday, with vulnerable groups already identified as the priority for immunisation.

The vaccine will be administered at a small number of hospitals in England for the first few days.

Report by Thomasl.

