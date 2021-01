100-year-old Ellen Prosser among first care home residents to receive Oxford vaccine

100 year-old Ellen Prosser is one of the first care home residents to recievethe Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at Sunrise care home in Sidcup.

Dr Nikki Kananicarried out the first doses of the immunisation process.

It comes as GPs inEngland began the vaccine rollout across the country, as the UK faces a raceto protect the population after the daily reported death toll topped 1,000.