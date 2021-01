I feel privileged to have given first vaccine, says nurse

Sam Foster says she feels "privileged" to have administered the first Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Chief Nurse at Oxford University Hospitals delivered the vaccine to Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient.

Report by Thomasl.

