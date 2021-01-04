Bitcoin trades near Sunday record

Bitcoin traded at $33,365 in Asia on Monday, after soaring to a record high of $34,800 on Sunday as investors continue to bet the digital currency is on its way to becoming a mainstream asset.
Francis Maguire reports.
Cryptocurrency falls as much as a fifth from record intraday high set on Sunday