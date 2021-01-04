Matt Hancock 'very worried' about new South African variant

Matt Hancock has said he is "very worried" about the South African variant of Covid-19 and that the country should keep an "eagle eye" on it.

The Health Secretary said there is evidence the South African variant is even more easy to transmit than the UK variant, but added there "isn't evidence of very much spread" in the UK.

Flights to the UK from South Africa have already been banned.

Report by Thomasl.

