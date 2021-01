Nicola Sturgeon announces national lockdown in Scotland

Scotland will be placed in lockdown for January with a legal requirement to stay at home, the first minister has announced at the Scottish Parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is more concerned about coronavirus now than she has been for the duration of the pandemic and added that without intervention, the NHS in Scotland may become overwhelmed in the coming weeks.

Report by Thomasl.

