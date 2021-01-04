Scotland Enters Another National Lockdown

The U.K. nation entered into the coronavirus lockdown on Monday.

The Scottish parliament has been recalled.

And the Scottish government leader, Nicola Sturgeon, is set to discuss further measure to curtail the spread of the virus with her cabinet.

Schools in Scotland are not likely to reopen until January 18.

According to 'The Times,' this current lockdown could extend as far out as spring.

The news follows statements from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that further restrictions were on the horizon.

The island nation of Britain recorded nearly 55,000 new cases of the virus on Sunday