Rollout of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Scotland

The first doses of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine have beenadministered in Scotland.

James Shaw, 82, from Dundee, was among the first toget the jab.The UK has secured access to 100 million doses of theAstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, enough for most of the population.Scotland will get a proportionate 8.2% of the jabs.