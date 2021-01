Students, Staff, and Parents react to schools closing

The biggest change announced by Boris Johnson was that decision to shut schools and colleges, while most students must stay away from university.

This summer's exams may also be cancelled.

Students and staff in Birmingham react to the news schools are due to close.

Report by Odonovanc.

