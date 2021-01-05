Rishi Sunak says Johnson has acted decisively to new strain

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reacted decisively in response to data on rising Covid cases.
Report by Odonovanc.
Millions are also being told to stay at home as part of the new lockdown, which was announced at 8pm by Mr Johnson last night
Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks following chancellor Rishi Sunak's new winter plan to help struggling businesses as more areas..