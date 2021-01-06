Chico City Council to discuss banning needle distribution

Tuesday, Chico City Council members are meeting to discuss the issue of needle distribution programs.

### the north valley harm reduction would usually hand out clean needles to people in city parks but this could soon change after the city meets tonight.

Sean morgan/chico city council: "the final motion we made was to have the city attorney find any and all legal measures to keep the needle distribution out of the city of chico."

Based on the city staff reportÃsome of the options would be to declare an emergency ordinance which would only ban needle programs for 180 days or to create a new ordinance.

Sean: "it is an attractive nuisance.

People are already being told, go to chico this is a great place to be homeless.

The amount of needles in our community exploded.

They were everywhere.

They were in people's backyards, they were in the creeks, they were in the parks.

This is the kind of community we don't want."

I spoke to bella santiago who has lived in chico for 23 years..

She feels this is not what is best for those who are struggling in her community.

Bella: "i mean people don't understand that it is going to happen regardless.

People are going to do what they are going to do and we need to make sure that they are safe and it helps us in the long run because there will be less people needing healthcare."

Santiago tells especially during these tough timesÃshe hopes the city would reconsider.

Bella: "there are a lot of people struggling.

Either your friend that is struggling or you are struggling.

You are so much further away from the richest person than from the homeless person on the street.

We have to take care of the people that are right in front of us.

