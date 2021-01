Majority Of Georgia Voters Say Presidential Election Conducted Fairly

Georgia voters in the runoff elections will determine control of the US Senate.

Many are confident that the votes will be counted accurately, according to CNN.

That is a sharp contrast with the 3/4th who say the election in November was conducted fairly.

These views are sharply divided by party, which is not much of a surprise.

Both Republican candidates for Senate have expressed support for rejecting Electoral College votes.

President-elect Joe Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes in Georgia.