Biden to pick Jaime Harrison to head DNC -source

President-elect Joe Biden is set to pick Jaime Harrison - the former Senate candidate who made national headlines for his robust fundraising - to head the Democratic National Committee, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

As the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina, Harrison amassed a stunning $109 million-dollar war chest for his 2020 campaign before ultimately losing his bid to unseat Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Harrison is the former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman and he formerly worked for South Carolina Representative James Clyburn, whose early backing of Biden helped him secure the party's presidential nomination last year.

In November's election, Democrats managed to hold their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and won a razor thin majority in the U.S. Senate after winning two runoff votes last week in Georgia.

But they are bracing for tough midterm elections in 2022, which Harrison would be charged with leading Democrats through if party members formally elect him as chairman.

The current DNC chairman, Tom Perez, has said he would not seek to serve another term.