11pm Governor Protests 01.05.2021

There were protests against Governor Andy Beshear and his Covid-19 restrictions in Frankfort Tuesday.

The protests..

Included signs outside the capitol calling for the governor's impeachment.

It comes months after an image of beshear was hanged in effigy for his covid-19 restrictions.

The governor says he's not intimidated by yard signs, and will not lose focus on keeping people safe..

"55:49 alright folks just because we're in day 1 of the general assembly and peopole are putting up silly yard signs isn't goig to change what i'm focused on 55:55 i'm focused on you and your safety during this pandemic.

56:00 both republican and democratic parties, criticized the signage at the state capitol this afternoon.

