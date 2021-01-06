Dr. Dre Is in ICU After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

TMZ broke the news that the iconic rapper and music producer was in an intensive care unit (ICU) in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

He apparently suffered the aneurysm on Monday and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

According to sources, Dr. Dre was "stable and conscious.".

Doctors were attempting to discover the cause of the bleeding.

Dr. Dre is currently undergoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Nicole.

The two have been married since 1996.

Nicole filed for divorce last year.

They were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday