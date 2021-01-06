US Capitol on Lockdown as Trump Supporters Storm the Building During 'Coup Attempt'

Thousands of Donald Trump's supporters rioted outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after being told to “peacefully” march by the president.

Supporters breached the doors of the Capitol, forcing an evacuation of Congress during Joe Biden's presidential certification process.

Members of Congress were told to grab the gas masks under their chairs before evacuating the building.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a 6 p.m.

Curfew in response to the violence.

Trump addressed the protestors on Twitter, telling them to “stay peaceful.”.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement.

They are truly on the side of our Country.

Stay peaceful!, Donald Trump, via Twitter