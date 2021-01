Pelosi, Schumer Call On Trump Demand Protestors Leave Capitol

Samuel Corum/Getty House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer tapped on President Donald Trump to stop the riots at the US Capitol in DC.

"We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

Thousands of pro-Trump supporters gathered in DC on Wednesday to attend a "March for Trump" rally to support the president's baseless claims that he won the election.