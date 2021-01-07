Republican and Democratic leaders in northwest Georgia react to the vote in the Georgia runoffs, which have now been called for both Democratic candidates.

Want the then-current congressman there.

Mom worker north georgia letters down and record fasten for the runoff election hundred and thousand.

The ballots are cast either by absentee early voting or election day, the associated press is declaring lansford democrats are raphael warnock and john off off a defeated republican income that kelly leffler indicated her daily very close race says his rates at the members and the parties for reaction ... you have a situation where hundreds of billions of dollars being doled out to special interests, but as being a friend to help make people hold gives them grossly smallest about $2000, a tactic that the republic used their continued to follow on listening election.