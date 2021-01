Palm Beach County seniors going to other counties to get vaccinated

Frustrated senior citizens are crossing into other counties to get COVID-19 vaccines.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5LOCALS ON THE WAIT LIST.<< CAROL DELASTER OF VALENCIASHORES AND HER FRIENDS HAVESPENT THE BETTER PART OF THELAST WEEK ON THE PHONE& CAROLDELASTER - LAKE WORTH 3:33 ITHINK YESTERDAY MY HUSBANDCLOCKED 400 CALLS TOWELLINGTON AND WE DIDNTHROUGH TOGETHER WITH HERNETWORK OF FRIENDS ANDNEIGHBORS - THE 76 YEAR OLDHAS CONTACTED A TOTAL OF 15SITES ADMINISTERING VACCINESTO SENIORS.

AND SHE SAYS MANYHAD TO DRIVE TO OTHER COUNTIESTO GET THE COVID-19 VACCINE.2:30 THEY WENT TO SEBASTIAN,THEY WENT TO VERO MY FRIENDWENT TO DAVIE YESTERDAY LINDABROWN ALSO LIVING IN VALENICIASHORES IN LAKE WORTHTO BROWARD COUNTY TO GET HERSHOT TUESDAY.

LINDA BROWN -LAKE WORTH (PHOTO WITH CAROL)(VOICE OF ) 6:05 I WAS CALLINGEVERYBODY I KNEW JUST TO SAYYIPEE 6:14 IT WAS THE MOSTEXCITING THING THAT HAPPENEDTO ME IN A YEAR SHE SAID SHEWAS FRUSTRATED WHEN SHECOULDNPALM BEACH COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT HOTLINE WHEN ITFIRST OPENED UP.

LINDA BROWN(VOICE OF ) 0:40 YOU WOULDCALL - I MEASURED THE NUMBEROF PHONE CALLS THAT I HADTRIED THEM IN ONE DAY AND ITWAS 550 TIMES AND COULD NOTGET THROUGH ONLINE - SHESIGNED UP TO GET VACCINATED INBROWARDSAYS TO GETTING BACK SOMEFREEDOM BROWN (PHOTO WITHGRANDKIDS) 6:26 I HAVE YOUNGGRANDCHILDREN AND ISEEN THEM TWICE OVER THECOURSE OF THIS LAST YEAR RIGHTNOW THE PALM BEACH COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT IS ONLYACCEPTING EMAILS TO SET UPAPPOINTMENTS FOR THE VACCINE.CAROL GOT A CALL BACK AND SAIDNEXT WEEK SHE AND HER HUSBANDARE SCHEDULED TO FINALLY GETTHE VACCINE.

CAROL 1:23 AREYOU EXCITED?

OH, CANWE HAVENHOUSE IN 10 MONTHS SO WEREALLY EXCITED MICHELLEQUESADA WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.