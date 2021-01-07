'You Could Smell The Tear Gas': OC Reps Describe Being At U.S. Capitol During Storm
Rep.

Lou Correa, D-Santa Ana, was on the House floor Wednesday when the mob that stormed the Capitol tried to barge in, but he said many of his Republican and Democratic colleagues joined together.

Correa said it was "just like a movie."