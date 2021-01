Easter, Western DFCs game-changer for India: PM Modi

After inaugurating the 306-km New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) virtually on January 07, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the eastern and the western dedicated freight corridors are being seen as a game-changer for India.

"It will help in the development of new growth centres in different parts of the country," he added.