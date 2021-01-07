Covid-19: Ahead of dry run, Harsh Vardhan briefs health ministers in India

In the light of coronavirus vaccine rollout, another mock drill will take place on January 8 across all States and Union Territories, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reiterated on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had informed that a second dry run will take place on January 8 across all districts of the country, except in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

While Uttar Pradesh has already conducted the dry run in all districts on January 5, Haryana is scheduled to organise the same on January 7.

The Health Minister also stated that around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and three lakh vaccination team members have been trained to administer the coronavirus vaccine.

