Keir Starmer and wife take part in ‘Clap for Heroes'

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria were amongst people around the UK who took part in a ‘Clap for Heroes’ event to show appreciation for keyworkers during the Covid lockdown.

Report by Blairm.

