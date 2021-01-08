High School Girls Basketball: Blackahwk Holds Off Woodlan

Final... ???meanwhile, the lady braves having a solid season as well... they're ranked 12th in class 1-a, paying woodlan a visit tonight..???pick it up first quarter... blackhawk leaves alicia mcmahan wide open, and the senior makes em pay... that gives the lady warriors an early two-point lead...???but the braves got going after that... other end, hailee kline weaves her way to the bucket and finishes with the scoop shot... blackhawk goes back in front...???later in the first half... beautiful ball movement from blackhawk leads to a lily helmuth three from the wing... she knocks that down... part of a 15-2 run by the braves to put them up double digits..???they hold on to win this one, 43-41... blackhawk improves to 14-3 on the season..