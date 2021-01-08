Donald Trump condemns capitol violence, finally accepts term coming to an end | Oneindia News

With 13 days left in his term, President Donald Trump finally gave in on Thursday amid growing talk of trying to remove him from presidency.
Trump led off a video from the White House by condemning the violence carried out in his name a day earlier at the Capitol.
Trump said in the video, 'A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan.
20.
My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.
This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.'
