Capitol Police Officer Dies Of Injuries From Riot

A U.S. Capitol police officer has died of injuries suffered during Wednesday's rioting in Washington, D.C.
President Trump is now condemning the attack, but that's not stopping calls to remove him from office.
A U.S. Capitol police officer has died of injuries suffered during Wednesday's rioting in Washington, D.C.
President Trump is now condemning the attack, but that's not stopping calls to remove him from office.
President Donald Trump is now condemning the attack, but that's not stopping calls to remove him from office.
A U.S. Capitol police officer died on Thursday, and a head of the U.S. Capitol Police will resign effective Jan. 16.