UK regulator approves third Covid vaccine

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK.

Nadhim Zahawi - the minister for Covid vaccine deployment - described the Moderna vaccine as “another important weapon in our armoury against this virus”.

Report by Jonesia.

