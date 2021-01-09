Taylor officer appealing termination 1.8.21

One of the officers terminated in connection to the death of Breonna Taylor is appealing that decision

In his appeal, his attorney says the interim police chief made the decision to fire jaynes before the professional standards unit investigation was completd.

He says that violates his right to due process.

Jaynes... along with detective myles cosgrove... were fired tuesday.

Jaynes is the officer who secured the search warrant for the raid on taylor's apartment.

The department says he violated policy for truthfulness and search warrant