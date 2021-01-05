5pm Breonna Taylor Officers Hearing 01.04.2021

Hearings are scheduled for today for two Kentucky Police Detectives involved in the raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Both men were expected to appear for their termination hearings today.

According to the acting police chief for the louisville metro police department.... cosgrove is being fired for quote: "failing to properly identify a target" and jaynes for lying about how he got information about taylor in the search warrant he wrote.

Taylor was killed march 13 by officers executing a narcotics search warrant.

No drugs or guns were found in