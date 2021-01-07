2 Officers Involved In Breonna Taylor Shooting Fired

Two more Louisville officers involved in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor have been fired.
Officers fired in Taylor case
FOX 4 Now Florida
Officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor have been fired.
Two more Louisville officers involved in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor have been fired.
Officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor have been fired.
Joshua Jaynes secured the search warrant that led to the raid, and Myles Cosgrove was one of the officers who busted into..