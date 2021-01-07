11pm Louisville Officers 01.06.2021

Skip to main content
Thursday, January 7, 2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Two more Louisville Police Officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting are now officially fired

More louisville police officers involved in the breonna taylor deadly shooting... are now officially fired.

According ot the department..

Former detective myles cosgrove was fired for use of deadly force... after shooting 16 rounds into taylor's home and not activating his body camera.

Police say former detective joshua jaynes... wrote the search warrant for the raid.

He was fired for failing to complete a search warrant operations plan form... and for lying about taylor's former boyfriend..

Getting packages at taylor's home.

In june, another officer..

Former detective brett hankison was also fired none of the officers were charged for the actual killing of taylor who was shot and killed by police, in her apartment during a flawed forced-entry raid in march.

