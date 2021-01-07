Louisville Officers Officially Fired 1/7/20201

Former Detective Joshua James was fired for failing to complete a Search Operations Plan Form and lying about Taylor's former boyfriend getting packages at Taylor's home.

Former Detective Cosgrove was fired for use of deadly force and not activating his body camera.

Two more officers in the Breonna Taylor Case are officially fired.

Also watch full coverage on k- e-t.

Two more louisville police officers involved in the breonna taylor deadly shooting... are now officially fired.

Former detective myles cosgrove was fired for use of deadly force...after shooting 16 rounds into taylor's home and not activating his body camera.

Police say former detective joshua jaynes... wrote the search warrant for the raid.

He was fired for failing to complete a search warrant operations plan form... and for lying about taylor's former boyfriend..